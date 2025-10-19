Eastern Cape all set for 2025 final matric exams, says education department

A total of 122,030 National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates — 108,311 full-time and 13,719 part-time pupils — will sit for the 2025 final exams in the Eastern Cape.
The exams will begin on Tuesday morning with the computer applications technology practical paper.
The provincial education department said everything was in place for the exams.
In a report, the department outlined its state of readiness ahead of the exams.
There are 1,086 registration centres across the province catering for candidates in public, independent, special and prison facilities.
Preparations are well in hand, with chief invigilators already trained and appointed — 967 from public and independent schools, and 119 district-based ones who have signed contracts.
To ensure the capturing process runs smoothly, it will be decentralised across 10 venues at marking centres, with about 55 capturers deployed.
The teams will be managed by lead capturers who will report directly to marking centre managers.
Security is also at the top of the agenda, with the department putting measures in place to safeguard question papers from storage to writing venues.
This includes deploying security guards across the province, with two guards per shift at each distribution point.
The department also highlighted challenges and support needed.
They include service delivery protests and hijacking of state vehicles, particularly in the OR Tambo district.
“The [state] bakkies are utilised for the delivery of examination material to the nodal and distribution points in the early hours of the morning and bringing back scripts at late hours,” the report said, calling for police visibility in all hotspots.
“District examination offices must always inform the district points of the routes they utilise to deliver the examination material.”
Faction fights in Chris Hani East have become a major concern.
Some schoolboys are unable to move freely to school.
“Camps in schools are organised in term 3 to accommodate learners and exclude them from the communities,” the report said, appealing for support from the police and co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
Fears have also been raised over inclement weather in Nelson Mandela Bay, Joe Gqabi, OR Tambo Coastal and Alfred Nzo West.
The department encouraged candidates to camp near schools.
“Learners [are] encouraged to stay and camp in nearby areas,” the report said, calling on the local municipalities to assist with bakkies for the delivery of question papers and other examination material.
“Heavy rains destroy the roads and make it impossible for candidates to write the examination/ lead to a late start of the examination.
“This then affects the delivery of examination material.
“The SAWS [SA Weather Service] to give precautionary alerts.”
The department confirmed key dates including pledge signing, which took place on Friday, school-based assessment (SBA) mark capture from October 28 to November 17, marking from November 28 to December 15, capturing of written marks from December 2 to 15 and standardisation on December 22.
Nationally, results will be released by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube on January 12 and education MEC Fundile Gade for the province the following day.
Speaking in a video posted on his Facebook page, Gade said the province had previously been recording an about four percentage point matric pass rate improvement.
The province will be aiming not to take its foot off the pedal.
“That’s why we set our sights on 87% and above,” he said.
“We are monitoring our performance quarterly and, for instance, now we are at 84% in the third quarter; our [final exam] results in the province usually are reflected in the results of the third quarter and that’s why we set the third quarter as our benchmark.”
With the success of the 2024 matric class, the province managed to improve its pass rate for the fourth consecutive year.
It placed eighth overall in provincial rankings after recording an 84.98% pass rate. In 2023, the province finished in sixth position nationally with a pass rate of 81.4%.
The provincial class of 2024 also increased the number of bachelor passes from about 40,000 in 2023 to 45,662 in 2024, with 36,640 distinctions and 26,153 pupils attaining diploma passes.
The overall national pass rate was also at an all-time high of 87.3%, up from 82.9% in 2023.
And 47.8%, or 337,158, of candidates qualified with Bachelor’s Degree passes, up from 40.9% in 2023.
The number of full-time candidates writing the National Senior Certificate examinations increased from 691,160 in 2023 to 705,291 in 2024.
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape all set for 2025 final matric exams, says education department
Image: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS
A total of 122,030 National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates — 108,311 full-time and 13,719 part-time pupils — will sit for the 2025 final exams in the Eastern Cape.
The exams will begin on Tuesday morning with the computer applications technology practical paper.
The provincial education department said everything was in place for the exams.
In a report, the department outlined its state of readiness ahead of the exams.
There are 1,086 registration centres across the province catering for candidates in public, independent, special and prison facilities.
Preparations are well in hand, with chief invigilators already trained and appointed — 967 from public and independent schools, and 119 district-based ones who have signed contracts.
To ensure the capturing process runs smoothly, it will be decentralised across 10 venues at marking centres, with about 55 capturers deployed.
The teams will be managed by lead capturers who will report directly to marking centre managers.
Security is also at the top of the agenda, with the department putting measures in place to safeguard question papers from storage to writing venues.
This includes deploying security guards across the province, with two guards per shift at each distribution point.
The department also highlighted challenges and support needed.
They include service delivery protests and hijacking of state vehicles, particularly in the OR Tambo district.
“The [state] bakkies are utilised for the delivery of examination material to the nodal and distribution points in the early hours of the morning and bringing back scripts at late hours,” the report said, calling for police visibility in all hotspots.
“District examination offices must always inform the district points of the routes they utilise to deliver the examination material.”
Faction fights in Chris Hani East have become a major concern.
Some schoolboys are unable to move freely to school.
“Camps in schools are organised in term 3 to accommodate learners and exclude them from the communities,” the report said, appealing for support from the police and co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
Fears have also been raised over inclement weather in Nelson Mandela Bay, Joe Gqabi, OR Tambo Coastal and Alfred Nzo West.
The department encouraged candidates to camp near schools.
“Learners [are] encouraged to stay and camp in nearby areas,” the report said, calling on the local municipalities to assist with bakkies for the delivery of question papers and other examination material.
“Heavy rains destroy the roads and make it impossible for candidates to write the examination/ lead to a late start of the examination.
“This then affects the delivery of examination material.
“The SAWS [SA Weather Service] to give precautionary alerts.”
The department confirmed key dates including pledge signing, which took place on Friday, school-based assessment (SBA) mark capture from October 28 to November 17, marking from November 28 to December 15, capturing of written marks from December 2 to 15 and standardisation on December 22.
Nationally, results will be released by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube on January 12 and education MEC Fundile Gade for the province the following day.
Speaking in a video posted on his Facebook page, Gade said the province had previously been recording an about four percentage point matric pass rate improvement.
The province will be aiming not to take its foot off the pedal.
“That’s why we set our sights on 87% and above,” he said.
“We are monitoring our performance quarterly and, for instance, now we are at 84% in the third quarter; our [final exam] results in the province usually are reflected in the results of the third quarter and that’s why we set the third quarter as our benchmark.”
With the success of the 2024 matric class, the province managed to improve its pass rate for the fourth consecutive year.
It placed eighth overall in provincial rankings after recording an 84.98% pass rate. In 2023, the province finished in sixth position nationally with a pass rate of 81.4%.
The provincial class of 2024 also increased the number of bachelor passes from about 40,000 in 2023 to 45,662 in 2024, with 36,640 distinctions and 26,153 pupils attaining diploma passes.
The overall national pass rate was also at an all-time high of 87.3%, up from 82.9% in 2023.
And 47.8%, or 337,158, of candidates qualified with Bachelor’s Degree passes, up from 40.9% in 2023.
The number of full-time candidates writing the National Senior Certificate examinations increased from 691,160 in 2023 to 705,291 in 2024.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos