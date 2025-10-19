A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion and possession of an unlicensed firearm for the abduction of a prominent Gqeberha businessman taken outside his residential complex on Tuesday.
He was apprehended on Friday in Despatch, with the victim found in Motherwell that evening.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the suspect was expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
“Intelligence-driven information led the team to a specific homestead at Dispatch,” Mhlakuvana said.
“On arrival, the police identified the vehicle that was suspected to have been involved in the incident.
“Furthermore, the suspect was found inside the room. He was searched and found in possession of an unlicensed 7.65mm Norinco pistol, with its serial number erased, and live rounds of ammunition.
“The suspect was immediately arrested.
“The vehicle, firearm and live rounds of ammunition were seized for further investigation.
“Further investigation established that the suspects made numerous cash withdrawals from different ATM in Kariega using the victim’s bank card, which resulted in the victim being robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.
“Due to the pressure exerted by the police on the suspects, the victim was released unharmed on the evening of October 17 at Motherwell in Gqeberha,” he said.
Man arrested for kidnapping and extortion of businessman
Image: SUPPLIED
A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion and possession of an unlicensed firearm for the abduction of a prominent Gqeberha businessman taken outside his residential complex on Tuesday.
He was apprehended on Friday in Despatch, with the victim found in Motherwell that evening.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the suspect was expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
“Intelligence-driven information led the team to a specific homestead at Dispatch,” Mhlakuvana said.
“On arrival, the police identified the vehicle that was suspected to have been involved in the incident.
“Furthermore, the suspect was found inside the room. He was searched and found in possession of an unlicensed 7.65mm Norinco pistol, with its serial number erased, and live rounds of ammunition.
“The suspect was immediately arrested.
“The vehicle, firearm and live rounds of ammunition were seized for further investigation.
“Further investigation established that the suspects made numerous cash withdrawals from different ATM in Kariega using the victim’s bank card, which resulted in the victim being robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.
“Due to the pressure exerted by the police on the suspects, the victim was released unharmed on the evening of October 17 at Motherwell in Gqeberha,” he said.
E-hailing driver’s kidnappers sentenced to 15 years behind bars
The businessman was taken in Perridgevale on Tuesday.
“Preliminary information indicated that at approximately 7.10pm, the victim departed from the Atrium Spar in Perridgevale, Gqeberha.
“It is alleged that the victim was followed by a white Volkswagen Polo, which had no visible registration number and was fitted with a distinctive black spare wheel on the front passenger side.
“Upon the victim’s arrival at his residence within the complex, the suspects’ vehicle allegedly strategically positioned behind the victim’s white Mercedes-Benz, effectively blocking his exit.”
Mhlakuvana said this was when the suspects ostensibly forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle and drove away with him in the white Polo, leaving his vehicle abandoned at the entrance of the complex.
“The reports divulged that concerned family members later discovered that the victim’s vehicle was [left] with doors wide open, prompting an immediate report to the police.
“Subsequently, the analysis confirmed the abduction, and later, a ransom demand was apparently made to the family, hence the matter was referred to the Hawks for a probe,” he said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos