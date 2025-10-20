Four candidates in running to be next WSU vice-chancellor
Walter Sisulu University’s bid to replace vice-chancellor Prof Rushiella Nolundi Songca is in full swing, with the university’s leadership looking at four candidates vying for the position last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.