Grandads Army cycle into East London to cheers and tears
Image: MARK ANDREWS
To cheers and tears the Grandads Army cycled triumphantly into East London on Sunday.
A grandchild only days old was presented to a grandad, teens sang happy birthday to a dad, and tears flowed amid smiles of relief.
The army called for their leader, Dr Colin Lazarus, 82, who hobbled forward on crutches, his kneecap screwed back together on Thursday.
The huddles were tight, the Queen anthem, We are the champions, loud.
They had pounded out 1,500km for 14 days straight on a journey to raise enough cash to pay off a debt on a paediatric gastroscope already in action saving rural infants’ lives in East London.
They had pedalled from the Mapungubwe National Park on SA’s northern border on an dyssey that traversed diverse SA towns — Tzaneen, Phalaborwa, Orpen, Barberton, Carolina, Clarens, Bloemfontein, Smithfield, Maletswai, Komani and Old Thomas River — to bring it all home to Nahoon Reef, and loved ones.
Image: MARK ANDREWS
This joy, and raising an extraordinary R340,000 for the Eyabantwana for the Children Trust, gave the moment a proud fullness and sense of completion.
The trust fills the equipment funding cracks for the paediatric surgery units at Frere and Cecilia Makiwane Hospitals in East London.
The GivenGain platform remains open, set at a target of R200,000, with an overall goal of reaching R500,000 to pay off a new paediatric gastroscope used to diagnose and treat children at the hospitals.
The group, most in their sixties and seventies, had one word for the experience at Sunday morning’s chanted devotion: “Grateful!”
They then cycled the final 102km from Old Thomas River in cold, windy conditions.
Trust spokesperson Trystan Viaene said: “These Grandads have been paving the way for children’s surgery for over a decade now.
“Each of these incredible riders has made an impactful difference for the departments of paediatric surgery. The Eyabantwana Trust is truly proud of what has been achieved over the past 14 days.
“The awareness and funds raised will have a lasting impact on our NPO, and for this we are truly grateful.”
Oldest rider Lazarus spoke from his recovery bed.
The paediatric surgeon, founding member of the trust and of the Grandads Army, broke his kneecap on day two but continued as part of the support crew until returning to East London for surgery on Wednesday.
“Missing the vast bulk of the ride has been very frustrating.
“I have marvelled at the continuous good humour among the riders and their support for one another, and my congratulations to all who completed this epic ride,” he said.
Those at the finish line on Sunday were paediatrician Dr Peter John Berlyn, 73, retired agricultural engineer James “Jimbo” Armstrong, 72, air conditioning specialist Gerald Berlyn, 70, retired educator William Hirst, 69, recently retired insurance manager Andrew “Cappie” Langtree, 65, IT specialist Randall Leendertz, 57, plumbing business owner Mac Richardson, 56, pastor Corné Pretorius, 54, and pathologist Dr Ziphozonke Mafika, 42.
‘Oulik! I love them,’ says amazing Smithfield athlete activist
Mafika said: “I never thought I would do something bigger when I picked up the bike 11 months ago and it changed how I defined success.
“I made genuine relationships, learnt about individuals senior to me, lessons about life in general, wisdoms beyond the ride.”
Gerald Berlyn said: “Besides getting a bit fitter, it’s been a special time to spend with my brother.”
He marvelled at how “a bunch of different cultures can meld together and become a microcosm of what this country could be”.
“Captain” Langtree said: “I’m feeling so strong, we all are.
“It’s been an incredible journey and we had amazing teamwork, not just the cycling buddies but the whole team, the caterers, the drivers — the sense of camaraderie.
“And it’s not been easy, day 6 was a particularly low moment [Jock of the Bushveld to Carolina]. We call it the Highway to Hell.
“Gerald’s music had all the cycling connotations like The long and winding road” or Here comes the sun and the favourite for that stretch was Ring of fire.
“We are glad to be home and I’m glad to see my grandchildren. If we have made a difference to one child’s life, it’s all been worth it.”
