News

Unhappy BCM property investors demand money back

SPI chair Thandi Mkhanzana insists struggling start-up is legitimate business and that detractors are a small minority

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 20 October 2025

An ambitious but troubled property investment operation has been rocked by complaints from a group of angry Buffalo City Metro investors...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South African Global Sumud Flotilla delegates return home
Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025