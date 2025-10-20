News

WATCH | Cradock Four inquest continues

By TimesLIVE - 20 October 2025
Fort Calata, second from right, and Matthew Goniwe, far right, two of the Cradock Four who were murdered by security police in 1985, are accompanied home by two activists after being released from detention in 1984. Archive image.
Fort Calata, second from right, and Matthew Goniwe, far right, two of the Cradock Four who were murdered by security police in 1985, are accompanied home by two activists after being released from detention in 1984. Archive image.
Image: Saan archives

The inquest into the 1985 murders of the Cradock Four is continuing in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.

The second sitting of the inquest began on October 13 and is scheduled to run until October 24. The proceedings are focused on testimony from former apartheid-era officials and others deemed “persons of interest”.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025
The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025