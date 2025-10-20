WATCH | “Witness A” takes the stand at Madlanga Commission
By Sowetan - 20 October 2025
Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system continues in Pretoria on Monday.
The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will today go into its sixth day of hearings with a new witness on the stand.
The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will today go into its sixth day of hearings with a new witness on the stand.
