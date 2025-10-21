News

Man injured in collision between car and train in Addo

By Herald Reporter - 21 October 2025
A 44-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after his vehicle collided with a train at the railway crossing near Barkly Bridge in Addo on Tuesday
COLLISION COURSE: A 44-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after his vehicle collided with a train at the railway crossing near Barkly Bridge in Addo on Tuesday
Image: Supplied/FACEBOOK

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with a train at the railway crossing near Barkly Bridge in Addo on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the incident happened at about 7.20am.

“Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving, following a collision between a train and a white VW Caddy at the railway crossing near Barkly Bridge in Addo today,” Nkohli said.

“The 44-year-old driver of the VW Caddy was injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.”

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025
The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025