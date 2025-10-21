Man injured in collision between car and train in Addo

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with a train at the railway crossing near Barkly Bridge in Addo on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the incident happened at about 7.20am.
“Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving, following a collision between a train and a white VW Caddy at the railway crossing near Barkly Bridge in Addo today,” Nkohli said.
“The 44-year-old driver of the VW Caddy was injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.”
