Eastern Cape police have confiscated 20 illegal firearms in one week.
They seized 12 firearms in the OR Tambo district, six in the Nelson Mandela Bay district and two in other districts.
The firearms were seized during high-density operations conducted between October 13 and 19.
“In our efforts to create a safer environment, the SAPS is collaborating with government entities, law enforcement agencies and private security companies,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said.
The operations, which formed part of Operation Shanela II, also resulted in the arrest of 978 suspects for various crimes, including 17 for murder and 15 for attempted murder.
Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso said police were working towards a safer festive season.
“We are going to redouble our efforts and ensure that we paint the hotspot areas blue.”
Daily Dispatch
Twenty firearms sized in one week in Eastern Cape
Eastern Cape police have confiscated 20 illegal firearms in one week.
They seized 12 firearms in the OR Tambo district, six in the Nelson Mandela Bay district and two in other districts.
The firearms were seized during high-density operations conducted between October 13 and 19.
“In our efforts to create a safer environment, the SAPS is collaborating with government entities, law enforcement agencies and private security companies,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said.
The operations, which formed part of Operation Shanela II, also resulted in the arrest of 978 suspects for various crimes, including 17 for murder and 15 for attempted murder.
Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso said police were working towards a safer festive season.
“We are going to redouble our efforts and ensure that we paint the hotspot areas blue.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos