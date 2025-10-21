Vibrant clivia plants thrill visitors at annual show
The Border Clivia Interest Group has been bringing bursts of orange, yellow and green to East London for a quarter of a century, and this year’s annual show once again drew growers, gardeners and flower lovers from across the region to celebrate one of SA’s most beloved indigenous plants on Saturday...
