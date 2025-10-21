News

WATCH | Closing arguments in Judge President Selby Mbenenge hearing

By TimesLIVE - 21 October 2025
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge at the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing at the Capital Hotel in Sandton on May 5 2025.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

The legal representatives for Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge and complainant Andiswa Mengo, together with evidence leader advocate Salome Scheepers, will give closing arguments to solidify their cases before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal tasked with probing sexual harassment allegations against Mbenenge.

