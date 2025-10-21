The legal representatives for Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge and complainant Andiswa Mengo, together with evidence leader advocate Salome Scheepers, will give closing arguments to solidify their cases before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal tasked with probing sexual harassment allegations against Mbenenge.
WATCH | Closing arguments in Judge President Selby Mbenenge hearing
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
TimesLIVE
