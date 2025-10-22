News

BREAKING | Thandiswa Mgwebi named new WSU vice-chancellor

By AMKELWA LUTHULI - 22 October 2025
Dr Thandi Mgwebi.
NEW ROLE: Dr Thandi Mgwebi.
Image: SUPPLIED

Walter Sisulu University has appointed Dr Thandiswa Mgwebi as the new vice-chancellor and principal after a competitive selection process involving five shortlisted candidates.

She will officially assume office on January 1 2026, succeeding Prof Rushiella Songca.

The announcement was made by university council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Wednesday.

Mgwebi currently serves as group executive: business advancement at the National Research Foundation and has held senior roles at Nelson Mandela University, the University of the Western Cape and Tshwane University of Technology.

An alumna of WSU’s predecessor, the University of Transkei, she holds a PhD in medicine from UCT and several management qualifications from top global institutions.

Daily Dispatch

WSU’s first female VC to depart — despite having improved embattled institution

With hardly five months to go before vacating her position, after her contract was not renewed, Walter Sisulu University’s first female ...
News
1 week ago

 

 

 

 

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025
The Cradock Four Inquest | 20 October 2025