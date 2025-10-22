BREAKING | Thandiswa Mgwebi named new WSU vice-chancellor

Walter Sisulu University has appointed Dr Thandiswa Mgwebi as the new vice-chancellor and principal after a competitive selection process involving five shortlisted candidates.
She will officially assume office on January 1 2026, succeeding Prof Rushiella Songca.
The announcement was made by university council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on Wednesday.
Mgwebi currently serves as group executive: business advancement at the National Research Foundation and has held senior roles at Nelson Mandela University, the University of the Western Cape and Tshwane University of Technology.
An alumna of WSU’s predecessor, the University of Transkei, she holds a PhD in medicine from UCT and several management qualifications from top global institutions.
