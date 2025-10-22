Mhlontlo turmoil deepens as manager resigns
Sineke cites health reasons amid speculation there could be more to decision
The Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality, which instituted an independent investigation against its municipal manager, Lungile Ndabeni, after suspending him, is now embroiled in another drama as the man appointed to fill his shoes temporarily has requested to step down from the position...
