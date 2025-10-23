BEHIND THE NEWS | A wild ride in a circle of devotion

My routine: Miranda Langatye, 31, a theatre nurse and our first-aider, would wake at 4am.
Ritual, routine, and rock ‘n’ roll. That’s what I got from being on the mission.
A 30-year-old spending 18 days on the road with 18 people mostly in their 60s and beyond.
We raised R340,000 for the Eyabantwana for the Children Trust to support the East London and Frere Cecilia Makiwane hospitals’ paediatric surgery unit.
The route took us from Beacon Bay Astron to the confluence of SA and our northern neighbours — that took us three days in convoy.
And then the bicycles were unracked and the pedalling home began — 1,500km in a 3,000km round trip.
My gig, as a former Daily Dispatch reporter-turned freelance writer and publicist now living in Cape Town, was to feed the media partnership with the Dispatch a daily insight piece and pump up the jam on the trust’s social media.
Some stats: a video of Dr Ziphozonke Mafika on the road after a steep hill at 38°C saying: “We are doing it for the kids, we can’t do it alone”, got 23,000 views, a meet-the-Grandads Army got 18,000 views, and friends and supporters kept on messaging the riders saying they were following the ride “as if they were there” from the Daily Dispatch reports.
The Dispatch Facebook video of their wrenching homecoming hit 23,100 views.
What was most amazing was the way the message was shared locally and abroad across many platforms.
We hit the SABC, Algoa FM, News24, but it was the Dispatch which served as the hearth.
I grew up here, in Makhanda, and adventure has been an integral part of my life; coming back to East London or Buffalo City — for this incredible odyssey felt like I was home in a philosophical and deeply personal sense.
My grandparents were East London for me, my journo dad came back here 13 years ago, but now I was with a little, but richly cultured piece of East London and we were traversing SA from north to south.
On the road: there were two groups, the peloton, and us, the support crew which split again into drivers, nurses and the media “monster” as I was nicknamed for putting the grandads through their media and theatrical paces, and the three kitchen “kweens”.
Esme would appear with abandoned socks, flasks, shirts.
Then it was bicycle frenzy, drive to a spot, or simply in the saddle and ri-i-i-de!
It’s go time! It’s photos and videos in the good early-morning light to reflect the excitement.
Later, I am recording their exhaustion and elation at getting to the top of some insane hill.
Now I'm in the passenger seat. Colin is driving the automatic.
His knee cap is broken, but not yet diagnosed. I’m on my phone, sending diary pitches, filing copy, posting videos online, writing, writing and writing, and working, working when the caravan stops and starts for pictures, punctures and petrol.
It’s hot! So much sun.
I use one of my shirts as a curtain wedged into the side window. I’m hunched over this tiny slab of computerised palm-sized plastic.
I file for the Dispatch. First deadline is done!
Grandads are chomping their padkos under a tree.
I have to record these real moments and they pause and give interviews, and allow the camera to do its thing, speak a few words, just tolerate the media eye.
As the days meld into a rhythm, they take this media attention on as part of the ride and the cause.
They start to enjoy it. They tease, as they “fall from the cup” at Golden Gate, hunched and flopping like upturned dung beetles.
They see the humour, and say: “We will leave this trip with acting degrees!”
This interaction creates genuine content. It’s heartfelt, and true.
At night, while they are snoring, and I am on this phone at midnight, I remind myself that this is what they endure, and it’s all for the cause.
I am embraced by this love.
We are all part of the team, as they said, shouted, chanted, throughout: “It’s “for the children!”
Donations are still open at Givengain: Eyabantwana Heritage Ride.
