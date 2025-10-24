Metro’s disaster management centre in crisis
Hard-hitting Bhisho legislature report says city’s emergency response unit hobbled by staff shortages, outdated and dysfunctional systems
The Bhisho legislature has raised serious concerns about operations at the Buffalo City Metro’s disaster management centre, recommending that the provincial government step in to help the municipality address its glaring challenges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.