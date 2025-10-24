News

Woman arrested for alleged human trafficking’s bail request delayed till Monday

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 24 October 2025

An East London teacher and church leader who was arrested for alleged human trafficking and prostitution of underage girls will have to wait until Monday to know if she will be released on bail...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tyla - CHANEL (Official Music Video)
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025