Bongi Mlotshwa’s words of inspiration for Miss Soweto finalists

Before Bongi Mlotshwa, the mother of actor Enhle Mbali, became the go-to makeup artists for TV shows The River, Generations: The Legacy and Muvhango, her journey started at Miss Soweto in 1987.

The now 55-year-old, with a career in the beauty industry spanning 38 years, didn’t win then but she placed first runner-up. It was Augustine Masilela-Chuene who won and was named Miss Soweto.

Mlotshwa has gone on to achieve great success, winning a Safta (SA Film and Television Awards), and yesterday afternoon inspired the top 20 finalists of the 46th White Star Miss Soweto with her words of wisdom at the Country Club Johannesburg in Auckland Park.

The announcement soirée, hosted in partnership with Sowetan S Mag, was attended by Lesley Mofokeng, Craig Jacobs, Lucia Mthiyane and TT Mbha. Last year’s winner, Mbali Khumalo, was also present.

This year’s Miss Soweto top 20 finalists are Nonjabulo Xaba, Kayla Khayakazi Maseko, Phiwe Angela Cugege, Lehlohonolo Ralesenyeho, Paballo Makomoreng, Boitumelo Molotsane, Lungile Siyaphi, Kutlwano Zingitwa, Lindiwe Nkwanyana, Tiana Thakral, Anele Moyo, Amogelang Keketso Legodi, Valentina Makhubu, Karabo Mphelo, Maite Mogano, Nosipho Mavuso, Octavia Matshidiso Mashaba, Thando Motha, Dimpho Rhandzu Nkosi and Paballo Kobuoe.