News

Three suspected kidnappers shot dead in Johannesburg

By TimesLIVE - 25 October 2025
Image: 123RF/Arisha Singh

Three suspected kidnappers were shot dead in a shoot-out with police in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday afternoon.

Acting on information regarding reports of a kidnapping in Langlaagte and attempted kidnapping in Randburg, police spotted the suspects and attempted to stop their vehicle.

“A shoot-out ensued, resulting in the suspects being fatally shot. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered at the scene,” police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said.

Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder, and investigations are ongoing.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tyla - CHANEL (Official Music Video)
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025