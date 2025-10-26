The Eastern Cape government has welcomed the deployment of 129 newly acquired police vehicles that will be shared across districts within the province.
This is an attempt to contribute to ongoing initiatives to improve community safety and bolster frontline policing.
The vehicles were handed over by Acting provincial police commissioner oMajor General Thandiswa Kupiso, during the provincial launch of the safer festive season operation in Gqeberha on Friday.
A statement by the provincial government on Sunday said the vehicles have been distributed to all districts, ensuring that police officers across urban and rural areas are better equipped to respond crime.
"The intervention is part of a broader strategy by the Provincial Government and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to reallocate resources towards frontline services and improve operational efficiency," said the statement.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the additional fleet will go a long way in addressing mobility challenges that have often constrained police operations, particularly in remote communities.
“Our goal is to ensure that every citizen feels safe and protected. The deployment of these vehicles will not only improve response times but also enhance police visibility, especially as we approach the festive season when crime tends to increase,” said Mabuyane.
The province said in its Mid-Term Development Plan, it has identified interventions aimed at tackling priority crimes like illicit economic crimes, gang violence, cash-in-transit heists, and continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies and community policing forums to strengthen safety partnerships and promote proactive crime prevention measures.
Eastern Cape gets 129 new police vans
