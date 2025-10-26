A pedestrian and a driver died from two separate accidents that happened with in a space of an hour of each other in the BCM on Saturday night.
According to a report by the provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose, on Saturday at around 10pm, it is alleged that a Nyala was driving down in Mdantsane Access road towards East London CBD from Mdantsane side.
After passing Chicken farm turn-off, Binqose said the Nyala decided to make a U-turn not noticing that there was oncoming vehicle from the East London side.
"They collided on the roadway. Driver of the Mahindra KUV, was declared dead on scene," he said.
Meanwhile an hour later, it is alleged that a VW Tiguan that was travelling in the western direction of N2 towards Qonce from Beacon Bay side hit a pedestrian.
"A pedestrian appeared in the middle of the inside lane allegedly and the said vehicle collided with the pedestrian.
"The pedestrian was fatally wounded," said Binqose.
He said culpable homicide cases have been opened for further investigations in both incidents.
Daily Dispatch
Two people killed in separate accidents in BCM
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
