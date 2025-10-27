News

Explosive claims of corruption against top WSU officials

Security company boss says kickbacks demanded from him, he was forced to hire certain people, to secure contract

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 27 October 2025

Testimony by the CEO of a security company contracted by Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has levelled allegations of serious corruption, extortion and employment irregularities against at least six senior university officials...

