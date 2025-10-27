News

Mamelodi murders: suspect nabbed at a filling station

27 October 2025
Nandi Ntini
Social Justice News Reporter
Police have made an arrest in connection with the murders of two women in Mamelodi.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders of two Mamelodi women whose bodies were found on the side of the road and the attempted murder of a third victim.

The bodies of the two victims were found on Sunday in Mahube Valley in Mamelodi East.

“A third woman was shot during the same incident and is receiving medical treatment in hospital,” Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said.

A third woman was shot during the same incident and is receiving medical treatment in hospital
SAPS spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko

She said the arrest took place on Monday after a joint team of detectives from the Gauteng serious and violent crimes unit, provincial crime intelligence and local detectives from Mamelodi East arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Wednesday on two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

