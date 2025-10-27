Princess Mditshwa confirmed as Mtweni Traditional Council head
However, protracted dispute set to continue with senior royal family member saying decision disregards high court rulings in his favour
Princess Nomntu Mditshwa has been confirmed as the leader of the Mtweni Traditional Council in Ntafufu, near Lusikisiki, after a long-standing succession row in the AmaGingqi tribe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.