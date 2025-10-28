News

CAR SHOW: Senior citizens treated to a jolly old time at annual car club event

Premium
By SIPHOSETHU NGCANGISA - 28 October 2025

The Border Vintage and Classic Car Club hosted one of its biggest annual Jolly Fellows Vintage Car Drives on Saturday, treating more than 140 senior citizens to a nostalgic day out...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tyla - CHANEL (Official Music Video)
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Monday , 20 October 2025