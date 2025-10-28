Manhunt after Eastern Cape taxi boss, friend gunned down

An Eastern Cape taxi boss and his friend were shot dead on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 2pm at Jekezi location, Xilinxa administrative area, in Ngqamakhwe.
Police confirmed on Tuesday that a manhunt for the shooters had been launched.
“At the scene, police found a white double cab Toyota bakkie with several bullet holes,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said.
“On the passenger seat, there was a body of a man with gunshot wounds in the upper body.
“The second body was found lying on the gravel road with gunshot wounds, a few metres away from the bakkie.
“The identities of the deceased, aged 37 and 42, are being withheld until a formal identification process is concluded.”
The identities of the deceased are known to the Daily Dispatch.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the attackers were travelling in a white Suzuki SUV.
The driver was a former chair of a taxi association in the area.
According to a confidential police report, the men were accused of extortion and stock theft, respectively.
The passenger died in the vehicle while the driver tried to escape but the gunmen gave chase and caught him a few metres from his homestead.
“He had multiple wounds in the back and head.
“There were 10 empty cartridges of a rifle next to [the driver], six empty cartridges of a pistol and three empty cartridges on the road [the driver] was running in.
“The [car] which was driven by [him] had about 20 [bullet] holes and most were on the driver’s side.”
The provincial serious and violent crimes unit is investigating.
Police are appealing to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact the team leader on 071-475-2292.
The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Daily Dispatch
