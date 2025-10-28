Metro to get R79m disaster management centre
Announcement comes after BCM was blasted for not being prepared for extreme events
Buffalo City Metro has announced plans for the construction of a “new and compliant” R79m disaster management centre — just a week after a damning Bhisho report lamented the city’s lack of disaster preparedness...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.