Ulwazi High corruption claims must be investigated without delay

Ulwazi High School in Mdantsane is synonymous with excellence.

For more than a decade the school has maintained a 100% matric pass rate, with its name receiving special mention in both national and provincial education circles.

For a non-fee paying school, situated in the heartland of a township, the achievement is no mean feat.

It defines an institution which has found a working formula among teachers, pupils and parents.

Their sheer determination is one that others can only dream of.

For instance the institution would open a week earlier than prescribed in the national school calendar in January while many of us were enjoying the last days of the festive holiday.

To get to this level of consistency it needs strong leadership, an ingredient we believe the principal and SGB have provided over the years.

That was why we were taken aback on Friday by revelations that the principal had been suspended on allegations that he had blown R1m from the school coffers.

Granted the principal has not been found guilty.

He has explained how some funds were spent. But the very allegations levelled against him are a sad indictment.

If proven, they will open a new chapter no-one at Ulwazi would want to be associated with.

Bank statements reveal that in the 16 months to April this year, close to R250,000 was spent in upmarket eateries, R450,000 in cash withdrawn from ATMs, and R226,000 from tills at grocery stores and in other cashback transactions.

The cash withdrawals, averaging more than R42,000 a month, have no corresponding expenditure records or justification.

This is a lot of money which could have gone a long way in addressing issues of meals, learning materials and maintenance of the school serving 1,200 pupils.

But it is alleged that it was spent on booze, fancy restaurants, fuel and other luxuries.

Pupils have complained that they are not receiving some of the food listed on the school menu.

While they are meant to get two meals a day, they claim they get one.

They hardly ever get fruit, yet it is on the list.

This is unfortunate because. for many, school is also where they will receive their only meal of the day.

The allegations could not have come at a worse time for the pupils writing matric exams.

This is the leadership they have looked up to for years.

To learn that they are accused of wrongdoing will probably have an impact on the school morale, which may affect the performance of the pupils.

It is our hope that the matter will be speedily investigated and settled so that Ulwazi can continue to do what it does best — excellency.