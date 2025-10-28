WATCH | Deputy police minister Mathale before parliament committee probing Mkhwanazi allegations
By TimesLIVE - 28 October 2025
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale and former police minister Bheki Cele. File photo. Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.
The allegations were made in July by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi when he implicated suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who has also been suspended.
WATCH | Deputy police minister Mathale before parliament committee probing Mkhwanazi allegations
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
TimesLIVE
