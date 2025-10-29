Pensioners terrified life savings are up in smoke

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 1,000 investors — mostly pensioners — have been unable to access their savings. Stock image.

The Hawks have warned Buffalo City Metro residents to be vigilant about an alleged high-profile pyramid scheme, which has been on the unit’s radar since May after investments worth millions appeared to have become inaccessible.

More than 1,000 investors — mostly pensioners — have been unable to access their savings in the Growing Asset Investment Group since dividend payments abruptly stopped in April.

They were promised their money would be invested in world markets and on the JSE.

The investors are from Gqeberha, BCM, Cape Town, Durban and other parts of the country.

The reason for the collapse of the Growing Asset Investment Group, according to a recent letter sent to investors by its chief executive and founder, Phumelele Nono, was the theft of its accounts by a former staff member.

Nono told members he had since opened a case with police in Gqeberha.

A note from Nono to investors reads: “This matter has affected certain operations within the company. Please be assured that the directors and management are actively addressing the situation and implementing appropriate damage control measures.”

A three-month period of recovery and stabilisation of the company began in September.

“We anticipate by December 2025 [we] will return to normal and all services to our shareholders will be fully restored.”

However, investors claim this was a deception. Some among the 266 members are now looking to challenge the matter in court.

Hawks provincial spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana cautioned people to be on the lookout for what he called “an emergent and deeply concerning alleged fraudulent phenomenon”.

“Several individuals have reportedly fallen victim to this orchestrated deception, resulting in considerable financial prejudice.”

A government employee in Qonce said she was referred to the fund by a friend.

She invested R3,000, but said she knew of others who had put in more than R100,000 from their pension funds.

“Some have taken loans hoping they can quickly repay them with the interest they receive.

“One package starts from R1,000 and receives money monthly from the profit share. There’s another package called medium-risk, that starts from R5,000, and there’s the Khula Nathi package where you can put in as little as R100 monthly but can only withdraw after three years.

“In my situation, I made varied investments and I was paid only twice last year — and then it suddenly went quiet.

“It was early this year when they told me the treasurer of the company had left with more than a million from their account.”

She said she received payouts of between R300 and R500 and could withdraw her invested money after 30 days.

“My investments are just a drop in an ocean.

“There are people who invested all their pension money.

“In one of their seminars here in East London, Nono convinced people to join with R400,000 and some did.

“He claimed their capital would be protected.”

On Tuesday afternoon, after numerous attempts to reach Nono via phone and WhatsApp message, he finally responded and confirmed that he had opened a case of theft in Gqeberha.

Nono claimed amounts of R1.5m from its profit share, R350,000 from its market bonuses and R486,000 had been stolen from the business’s accounts.

“Our investment company that we work with promised to give us this money so that everyone can be paid,” he said, cryptically adding that “this is a test through small capital”.

“This money will not be able to pay all these damages.”

In a group call between the Daily Dispatch, Nono and two employees, Luleka Tyali and Mthobeli Mbilini, Nono said that the Hawks investigation was not against him, but rather against “former employees”.

“It is a former staffer that is being investigated, not us. We are the victims, we opened a case.

“It is not just one person, it is a group, and the money wasn’t stolen in one day.

“We noticed when they removed big amounts of money.”

Probed further, he said: “I received communication from the Hawks about the company.

“They said they will do an investigation of both sides — the company and the former employees.

“They asked me questions about how we operate and we gave them all the paperwork.”

Another Qonce investor, also a government employee in Bhisho, said she wanted to use the returns from her investment of R60,000 to finish building her house in emaDramini outside Qonce.

She received R18,400 up until before the enterprise collapsed in April.

“I’ve been calling Nono, who keeps saying they will sort it out.

“I heard people are still joining and surely they do not know this is an [alleged] scam.”

In June our sister publication, The Herald, reported that many Gqeberha residents had fallen prey to the scheme before it shut its doors.

Investors were told they would earn compound interest over a 12-month period, with profit payouts every three months.

The report said at the end of the 12 months, investors could either withdraw their money after giving 45 days’ notice, or renew the contract.

The contract warns that profits are not guaranteed and could change depending on how the markets perform.

Many upset investors are terrified they have lost their life savings.

Nono was said to be working with a list of people who had promoted the scheme and were responsible for bookkeeping.

They form part of the Hawks investigation.

In February, the enterprise hosted an awards ceremony that was live-streamed on YouTube.

In the clip, Nono can be heard persuading people in the gallery to invest in the new investment product.

“We want you to apply. Thousands of our investors must apply so that we can see if it works or not. Apply tomorrow and make money.”

Three elderly investors were given R10,000 cheques as a reward for promoting the scheme.

Mhlakuvana said the unit was pursuing a series of investigations into numerous fraud-related cases that exhibited a modus operandi.

He said people needed to be vigilant, critical and rigorously verify investment proposals, especially those that promised “abnormally elevated returns”.

In 2024, alleged scammer Chris Zamani Ngwenya — wanted for months by police for questioning in connection with missing investments totalling more than R10m made by pensioners and Road Accident Fund recipients — was granted R60,000 bail in the East London magistrate’s court.

Ngwenya and his co-accused, Nomvuyiso Bantwini, are facing fraud charges related to eight complaints dating back to 2021, with amounts ranging from R200,000 to R4m.

