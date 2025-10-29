Province rolls out training programme for traditional surgeons and nurses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape government and traditional leaders have launched a campaign to train traditional surgeons and nurses.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said the training was also looking at integrating medical interventions into customary male initiation.

The department said negligence, poor wound management, ill-treatment, including beatings, and dehydration had been identified as the main causes of deaths and injuries among initiates.

Initiates were often deprived of water, leading to severe dehydration and, in some cases, kidney failure.

The ignorance of some traditional surgeons and nurses was also a factor.

Traditional nurses had been implicated in most of these cases, while traditional surgeons had been found to perform circumcisions using unsterilised equipment, which could transmit diseases like HIV/Aids.

The training would focus on essential topics such as cleanliness, sterilisation of equipment and observation for emergency referral to hospitals.

Other key issues addressed included managing chronic ailments, and the role of parents, society and traditional leaders.

The department said it had also noted that some initiates had died due to undisclosed chronic medical conditions or failure to receive medication.

Substance abuse had also been identified as a contributing factor to initiate deaths and injuries.

To mitigate these challenges, the provincial government has implemented several strategies, including training of traditional initiation practitioners, increased monitoring and supervision in initiation schools, and intense awareness campaigns on safer initiation.

Cogta spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said the department, working with other stakeholders, including medical doctors and traditional initiation experts, held the training sessions in EmaXesibeni, Mthatha and Lusikisiki.

These were followed by a men’s initiation imbizo where the importance of integrating medical interventions into customary male initiation was unpacked.

The training will now be spread to other areas including Buffalo City.

Cogta has roped in experienced medical doctors, including Dr Mthembeni Tebelele, Dr Xolani Mntonintshi and Dr Prince Mancotywa, to assist in the programme.

The doctors stressed the importance of using one circumcision blade per boy, proper sterilisation of equipment and providing adequate care to initiates.

Tebelele said some initiates had died because they had been denied chronic medication or their parents had not disclosed their chronic ailments to doctors performing pre-circumcision medical screenings or to the traditional surgeons and nurses at the initiation schools.

OR Tambo district traditional initiation forum chair Nkosi Zwelizolile Lutuka said the training was important for the district, “which always has many problems relating to the rite”.

“If the OR Tambo district can be rescued, the whole of the Eastern Cape could see no initiation deaths.

“The custom does not kill, but the human negligence and inexperience does.

“This trainings will save many lives and restore the integrity, dignity and sacredness of the custom.

“We want to ensure that we have registered skilled and experienced traditional nurses and doctors who value the lives of the boys they are entrusted with more than the money they make from the process.”

Speaking of the importance of one circumcision blade a boy and other hygienic practices, Telebele said: “You cannot use a blade on more than one boy.

“One instrument per boy will save many lives and prevent the transmission of infections from one boy to another.”

Mntonintshi said traditional nurses and surgeons must ensure they cleaned their hands properly and used surgical gloves when performing circumcision procedures and conducting wound management.

The doctors spoke of the importance of the mandatory medical screening of boys about to undergo the rite.

“We taught traditional practitioners the basics to deal with tinnitus, septicaemia and gangrene,” Tebelele said.

Mntonintshi warned traditional surgeons not to circumcise boys who had been found medically unfit by medical doctors.

“It is murder to let your son undergo the rite while a medical doctor has advised you against it due to the medical condition of the boy.

“Circumcision can be postponed to another date when the boy is medically fit.

“We must not send our boys to initiation to die – we must, respect medical advice so as to save lives,” Mntonintshi said.

Cogta MEC Zolile Williams called for collective efforts to safeguard this ancient cultural practice from abuse and exploitation.

“Parents, traditional leaders and government officials must work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of initiates and ensure that this custom is performed safely and with dignity.

“Parents must maximise their participation and ensure no underage boys are circumcised,” Williams said.

Since 2019, the province has reported a staggering 264 initiation-related fatalities, highlighting a persistent crisis that authorities have struggled to curb.

Daily Dispatch