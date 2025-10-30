AT THE BEACH | A fishy tale of loyalty in the deep

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Troy Mynhardt at sunset on the Gonubie River with a fish that he released.

It was at the recent memorial of superb young ichthyologist Joshua Fratchet, who passed away before his time, that I met Dr Amber Childs, associate professor at the Rhodes University ichthyology department in Makhanda.

Childs has studied spotted grunters in-depth, so I was understandably excited to meet her and fascinated to find that some studies in the field are now looking into fish personality.

Specifically shy and bold fish. Shy fish are careful not to eat a baited hook and bold fish are more likely to end up in a frying pan somewhere.

I too have a fish personality story to offer: local enthusiasts who travel south of Buffalo City might remember a few years ago when the blind Birha and Mgwalana rivers dried up during a drought and spiked salinity levels caused massive fish kills in both rivers.

I was horrified at the carnage and along with my dearly departed buddy, Pierre de Klerk, we travelled down to Birha to see if we could rescue any fish and get them into the ocean.

It was a foul east-wind day and granted we did not have the right equipment but we did manage to catch four kob and three grunters, acclimatise them to reduced salinity and get them into the sea and they did swim away.

I remain surprised to this day that nobody joined us in the effort to save fish.

During this time, the fish that were still alive were languidly swimming, gasping their last in extreme stress and meandering around the rotting river.

The water was “clean” and struggling fish were visible.

I was walking behind two small kob of about 35 to 40cm swimming together and they were just out of reach of my cast net.

I miscued the throw and only got one in the net. Imagine my surprise when as I slowly pulled in the net, the second free fish followed the captured fish towards me.

It was clear to me that the two were in communication with each other.

If you have read the book The Elephant Whisperer you will know the story about trees and tannin increasing in their leaves when they are being browsed so that leaves become bitter and the elephant moves on rather than destroying the whole tree.

The tree is cognisant that it is under attack (intelligence), active to respond quickly and more than that, it communicates with the tree next door which also raises its tannin level before it gets browsed.

Also, staggering in the story is how the elephants knew when the farm owner was away, when he was returning and how they mourned him when he passed away.

There are intelligences and communication that we do not know about. Why not fish?

Back to Birha and the rescue attempt: I was standing in about waist-deep water, with my closed net in the water in front of me, one captured kob in it, and one free kob beside the net at liberty to swim away.

Normally when a cast net lands, those fish that can, scatter. Not this one.

I lowered the net in the water column gently to the sand at my feet.

The free kob followed his friend to the bottom. I gently pulled the net back to the surface.

The free kob followed his friend back up to the surface.

The conversation might have been “I am captured, I am done for mate, swim for your life” and the answer might have been “You don’t understand buddy, we are mates, where you go, I go.”

Can you believe that free fish stayed and waited until my buddy Pierre came along with a scoop net and scooped it up next to me?

Despite extreme stress, at near point of death, those two fish would not leave each other.

We got them to the sea and they swam. I am at liberty to dream that they survived.

Dr Childs, I have another fish personality trait for you to add to your studies.

Loyalty. Even to the point of potential death. Ain’t that something?