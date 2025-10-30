Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Education is one of the most important elements of anchoring any great country and many of SA’s problems are caused by the fact that “everyone wants to lead without the requisite skills”.

And that has eroded the soul of what made SA a great nation.

This is according to legal scholar, constitutional expert and human rights activist advocate Palesa Ncholo, who delivered the 6th annual OR Tambo Memorial Lecture in Mthatha’s Anglican Church cathedral on Tuesday evening.

The lecture, hosted by the OR Tambo District Municipality, celebrates the life and times of the ANC’s longest-serving president, Oliver Reginald Tambo, who hails from Nkantolo village in Mbizana.

Though he was orphaned at the age of 17, Tambo managed to graduate with a BSc and a law qualification, qualifying as an attorney in 1951.

Tambo held the reins of the ANC from 1967 to 1991. He passed away at the age of 75 in April 1993, almost a year before SA held its first democratic elections.

Ncholo played a vital role in drafting SA’s final constitution, serving at the age of 31 as the youngest and only black woman member of the Independent Panel of Constitutional Experts.

“Education was part of the soul back then that was part of building the soul of the African nation,” Ncholo said in her address.

“School was an important part of the weapons we needed to unleash because we had been called Amaqaba (illiterates).

“If we have to learn anything from Tata OR it is that no-one is too old to get educated.

“Let us allow ourselves to be trained, nurtured and educated so that we deal with the spirit that everyone wants to lead, even without the necessary skills.”

She said education helped with expanding people’s knowledge of issues, enhancing their understanding “so that you begin to engage, not just within your community but even those that you allow rulership over you”.

“But also, you are able to engage on many other issues because you are able to analyse and understand the environment that you live in.

“[However], if we are not careful, we will be free in terms of voting, but the country will be run by other people, and we will cry and be xenophobic because we have become allergic to one of the great weapons of using the innate gifts that God bestowed on us.”

She said SA’s people were able to slay apartheid because, regardless of where they were from in the country, they were unified by a common goal. Almost everyone became an active citizen.

Because the country faced a myriad of challenges at present, an active citizenry was again needed to turn the situation around.

“We need to become active citizens against business that is not responsible in our areas, against politicians who are not responsible and who are not responsive [to our needs] in our areas.”

Ncholo said SA had lost its moral compass, which had been replaced by moral decay.

Citing the “construction mafia” as an example, she said: “Do you think if we were organised, these things would be happening?”

Citizens needed to rebuke “wrong things”.

Ncholo said Tambo’s leadership had been built on collaboration and consensus, though many had initially chastised him for being weak.

OR Tambo deputy mayor Thandekile Sabisa said Tambo was not just a leader of a movement; he was a teacher, unifier and a disciplined servant of the people, “a man whose moral compass never changed even in the darkest hours of our struggle”.