Ex-teacher prepares for 1,000km slog for East London’s children

A former East London teacher is preparing to haul hundreds of handwritten letters from Mdantsane children across the length and breadth of the Buffalo City Metro in a 1,000km journey on foot to draw attention to the challenges faced by the city’s young people.

For 25 days, sports activist and endurance runner Jono Kruger, 43, will push a two-wheeled box carrying 300 letters to BCM mayor Princess Faku written by the children, calling for greater support for youth development initiatives.

The letters, Kruger said, were “the voices of the children we serve. They speak for thousands of other young people who deserve a chance to shine”.

The former Selborne College English teacher and founder of nonprofit organisation Coach in a Box, will begin the marathon trek next week.

The initiative forms part of his EduSport programme, which partners with Masinyusane, Izibalo and Thetha Nathi to empower coaches and mentors in under-resourced communities.

Kruger will cover an average of 41.5km a day, towing a branded box inscribed with the words “Every child is a champion, and every champion needs a coach”.

He will be accompanied by a three-person support crew and will stop at Spar stores and other sponsor locations along the way.

“The logistics have been massive, and I don’t like asking for help,” Kruger said.

“But these partners ― Spar, Mercedes-Benz, Selborne College, Kempston Hire, Moldenhauer Group, Automotive Learning Academy, Racefood, Thirsti and Kecks ― have made the impossible possible.”

Kruger said the idea for the epic trek came from his son Joel, who last year asked: “Dad, why don’t you run from Cape Town to East London to raise funds for your programme?”

“At first, I thought it was impossible,” he said.

“The logistics and preparation were overwhelming. But the idea stayed with me and eventually, I realised I just had to do something.”

His mission is about more than fitness or fundraising ― it’s a call to action for collaboration between the government, business and civil society to create opportunities for young people through sport and education.

“We give local youth social impact jobs and equip them to guide children in their communities,” Kruger said.

“We’re tackling youth unemployment, lack of sports development, illiteracy and innumeracy, while also providing holistic care through social workers.”

He hopes the run will inspire the mayor and the metro to invest more meaningfully in grassroots development.

“We need the mayoress’s influence to bring people together,” he said.

“This year, with Spar’s help, we built three new netball courts ― now hundreds of girls are playing on a court for the first time. Imagine what we could achieve if everyone worked together.”

Despite battling bouts of flu and limited training time, Kruger said he was determined to finish.

“I’ve run a marathon with the box in tow, but this is a different league altogether. The pros say you get fit on the job ― I hope they’re right,” he said with a laugh.

The endurance athlete is already in talks with prominent schools about creating pathways from community sport to competitive development.

“We have the talent, the workforce and the system,” he said.

“We just need to work together to give our kids the best possible future.”

As he prepares to set off, Kruger said the 1,000km run was less about personal achievement than giving children hope ― and a voice.

“Every child is a champion. Every champion needs a coach,” he said. “No-one can do everything, but everyone can do something.”

Supporters can follow his journey or contribute to the campaign at sportforlives.org .

