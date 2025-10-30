Money demands, 20 antelopes and cash drop-offs: commission hears of cop’s ties with ‘Cat’ Matlala

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system has heard testimony about cash drop-offs, money hidden in dustbins, campaign funding and the delivery of 20 antelopes allegedly made by businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to senior police officials.

On Thursday, Witness C told the commission that Matlala had made these allegations in an informal interview during his arrest in May.

Snippets of an audio recording, which witness C said was recorded with Matlala’s consent, was played during the hearing on Thursday.

Matlala dropped names of senior officials including suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and a suspended national deputy commissioner, whom he said were his close associates, making startling revelations about his ties with them.

In the conversation, Witness C said, Matlala revealed that he had given Sibiya 20 antelopes for his plot which later died.

The witness described Matlala as an upset and frustrated man.

“Mr Matlala expressed a lot of frustration against Gen Sibiya to say that after the raid on December 6, he was promised that action by the SAPS will be diffused. When we went again to his company offices on December 18 and 19 2024, he became more frustrated,” he said.

He said this because he felt Sibiya had failed to help him.

“He indicated that he was frustrated and angry at him,” he said.

Matlala was also allegedly linked to SAPS crime intelligence head Feroz Khan.

He had also indicated that when there were disciplinary charges brought against Khan in the SAPS, Khan demanded R2.5m from him.

According to witness C, he indicated that he gave him R500,000.

“He also indicated that the way Khan demanded the money was threatening or intimidating him. That made him not to be OK with it as he didn’t like it,” he said.

He did not specify why the money was demanded.

The commission has previously heard how Khan would occasionally use Matlala’s penthouse in Menlyn, Pretoria.

In his conversation with the investigators, Matlala also dropped the name of Gauteng crime investigation services head Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri as his close associate.

In May 2025, he said Shibiri was celebrating his promotion and that he had given R80,000 to Shibiri through a company called Black AK Trading.

He further indicated that Shibiri wasn’t happy with the electronic transfer made to his bank account by the company and said the money was transferred back to Matlala and the same amount was then given to Shibiri in cash.

According to Witness C, allegations made by Matlala are under investigation.

Matlala had also allegedly dropped bombshells about Mchunu’s ambitions to become ANC president and alleged that he was funding the campaign.

The witness told the commission about the resistance they encountered while conducting their investigation.

He also said Katiso Molefe’s girlfriend and two other relatives opened a kidnapping case against police officers who were looking for Molefe’s nephew, Lucky Molefe, who is still at large.

Witness C wrapped up his testimony by sharing emotional details of how the case had affected his job and personal life.

The commission will resume on Monday.

TimesLIVE