State granted bid to prove Sizwe Kupelo’s salary

The East London commercial crimes court granted the state a second chance to bring evidence related to money that the Eastern Cape government paid to the department of health’s spin doctor, Sizwe Kupelo.

This comes after the same court on Wednesday rejected the state’s attempt to submit a statement made by a deceased senior official, Khunjulwa Livi, who died earlier in 2025.

This was meant to detail Kupelo’s earnings in the department of health and in the office of the premier.

Kupelo, a communications deputy director, began his tenure with the provincial government in 2002 as a communications officer.

He faces two counts of fraud, two counts of uttering and forgery.

The case relates to him allegedly submitting fraudulent matric results to the department when they were requested by his supervisor, Siyanda Manana.

Fraud carries a minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, unless there are substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Despite an objection by Kupelo’s defence team on Thursday, the state’s request for postponement to source the information was granted.

The state wants to use the information to strengthen its case against Kupelo.

State prosecutor advocate Siphamandla Ngxokolo told the court that the investigating officer managed to get a statement from someone from the office of the premier concerning sourcing of Kupelo’s salary history.

He said the quest for the same from the department of health had not been successful.

For this reason, he said the state was not ready to proceed and asked for a week to obtain the statement.

According to the charge sheet, between 2002 and 2023, Kupelo earned more than R18m.

More than R3m of that was from subsistence and travelling allowances.

He had been in the employ of the provincial government since 2002.

“I am mindful of the fact that the accused has a right to a fair trial which means a speedy trial. I don’t think being postponed for a week is prejudicial,” Ngxokolo said.

“It’s the last witness for the state. It’s only to prove the amount mentioned in the charge sheet.”

But advocate Mncedisi Simoyi, on behalf of Kupelo, argued that the defence objected to the approach for “critical reasons”.

“We are representing Mr Kupelo in these proceedings. This matter has been running for a very long time.

“The ruling was made yesterday in respect of an application concerning the admission of somebody the state knew died … in August.

“I still want to understand what is the real basis for this application for the postponement.

“Is the state seeking a postponement to conduct further investigation while we are running this trial … that cannot be the reason for this court to grant an application for postponement.

“The state became aware that the witness in question had died.

“It had ample time to do whatever it ought to have done if they wanted to obtain any further information.

“They had all the opportunity to do that, and they didn’t. It’s only after the ruling by this court that now the state came to say, hold on, I want to conduct further investigation.

“I submit that conduct is totally unacceptable. It is prejudicial to the accused.

“I haven’t heard any other reason … other than to obtain further information to canvass the state case.

“My submission is that this application should be refused because it has no factual or legal basis,” Simoyi said.

Ngxokolo in response said: “The person that is going to come and testify is going to testify on computer-generated information, the same information that was going to be presented by the deceased.”

He said it was the first time the state had requested a postponement since the trial started, adding that on two occasions it was postponed on account of the defence.

Magistrate Sadia Jacobs granted the application.

“I am of the opinion that it will be in the interest of justice to grant the postponement,” she said.

Kupelo will be back in the dock on November 20 to 21.

