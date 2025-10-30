Suspect in murder of rugby player Sive Tshaka due in court on Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sive Tshaka was stabbed to death at the weekend.

The suspect in the murder case of rugby player Sive Tshaka is expected to appear in court for the second time on Friday.

Sikhumbule Yani, 41, faces charges relating to the murder of his cousin, Tshaka.

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 4pm at Burnshill Location, Keiskammahoek, where the family had an event.

According to police, Tshaka, 34, was taken by a community member to a nearby clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that a case of murder was being investigated.

“Police were alerted and on arrival found the deceased with a stab wound on his chest,” she said.

Tshaka’s sister, Sambeso, said she believed that her brother had been stabbed to death while trying to peacefully reprimand the suspect from doing something wrong.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media for Tshaka, popularly known as “Richie McCaw”.

One of his former clubs, East London Police Rugby Club (Bobbies), said it was saddened to hear of his tragic passing

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to watch Sive play wearing EL Police colours on the rugby field,” the club said in a social media post.

“Over the years, he became a great competitor but remained a good friend playing for Lovedale and currently with Fort Beaufort United.”

At the club, Tshaka won the “Bobbies” player of the seasons in 2018 and 2019.

He also helped the club clinch the Eastern Cape Super 14 championship in 2019.

Siyanda Roqo, the captain of Tshaka’s last team, Fort Beaufort United, said he and his fellow teammates were struggling to come to terms with Tshaka’s death.

“For me ,it’s really painful and I can’t process it,” Roqo said.

“I found a brother in Sive. He briefed me a lot, even about things outside of rugby.

“It hurts that he’s not here anymore.

“The whole team is devastated. We had a lot of plans for this team.

“We had plans eyeing our upcoming semifinal match.

“Last weekend, when we played in the quarterfinals, we joked about our mistakes and how we’d fix them for the semis.

“Unfortunately, that was the last time we joked together.”

On Wednesday, the Fort Beaufort United team visited the Tshaka family in Xesi in solidarity and support.

“It was not nice seeing his family in these circumstances,” Roqo said.

“Their child was supposed to be among us, in the team preparing.

“We knew the role he played for them.

“However, going there and showing the family that we valued Sive highly put us at ease.”

Tshaka will be laid to rest in Xesi on Saturday.

Many people from Border club rugby circles are expected to attend the funeral service.

