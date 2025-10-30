Taxi industry set to move to cashless payments

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) in the Eastern Cape is set to go digital.

Taxi maths which has often left commuters fighting among themselves, could soon be a thing of the past as the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) in the Eastern Cape is set to go digital.

The association has earmarked March 2026 to pilot its cashless payment system for commuters across the province.

The rollout is expected to feature digital cash payments, fleet and vehicle management systems with GPS, and camera monitoring in minibus taxis.

The new technology will see commuters paying their taxi fare with credit or debit cards through wireless payment points fitted into the vehicle.

This was revealed by Santaco provincial co-ordinator Dr Nokhutula Mbebe on Wednesday.

Mbebe’s comments come after the association officially launched the province’s new WOW Fuel Rebate Platform and WOW Mobile Network in Maletswai on Tuesday.

The two-day event, hosted in partnership with Shell Downstream SA, BT-Corp, Ecentric Payment Systems and taxi industry leadership, will see Eastern Cape taxi associations using BT-Corp’s advanced fuel-rebate technology system for fuel discounts across the province.

The fuel rebate platform will offer financial relief to taxi operators which should help ease operating costs.

Meanwhile, the registration of WOW Mobile, an industry-owned mobile virtual network operator providing connectivity for operators and commuters, is seen as a major milestone in modernising the minibus taxi sector.

Mbebe said this marked a decisive step toward industry-owned fuel supply and payment infrastructure.

This is about returning control and value to the hands of operators

“This is about returning control and value to the hands of operators,” she said.

“Through partnership and innovation, we are creating an ecosystem that rewards responsible driving, improves safety and ensures our members benefit directly from their participation in the formal economy.”

The Shell garage in Maletswai was recognised as the first major fuel supplier to partner in support of the rollout.

This is the first batch of technology rollouts for its Wealth On Wheels (WOW) platform that first came to light in 2023.

Mbebe said they had started with the fuel rebates and the mobile network project to allow members to familiarise themselves with the platform.

“We were supposed to start with the scholar transport platforms but we decided to turn it around and do fuel rebates and mobile.

“We wanted … taxi operators to understand the real-time app.

“After this, we will move to the cashless system,” she said.

The plans also include equipping taxis with “WOW-Fi”, which offers commuters free WiFi, while earning additional revenue for operators through ad displays.

Meanwhile, for taxi owners, the platform is said to offer GPS tracking, giving them real-time information on how and where their taxis are being used, how many passengers are on board, and how much the vehicle is earning.

The platform was developed through a collaboration between BT-Corp and Ecentric Payment Systems, one of SA’s leading retail payment operators processing more than 70% of transactions for major retailers.

The Eastern Cape pilot project is expected to serve as a national model for the digital transformation of SA’s transport sector.

Commenting on the launch in Maletswai, BT-Corp chief executive Theo Barclay said for too long value created within the taxi economy has been lost through “inefficiencies and intermediaries”.

“By combining BT-Corp’s technology with Ecentric’s payment infrastructure, the industry now has a powerful, scalable model that keeps value where it belongs — with operators and their communities.”

Web product manager and mobility lead at Ecentric Paul Wenborn said: “We’re using the latest financial technology to enable the taxi industry to transact in real time, securely, and on a platform they own.”

Daily Dispatch