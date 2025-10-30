News

WSU appoints Dr Nkgato Tlale as deputy vice-chancellor

Author Image

Amkelwa Luthuli

A Walter Sisulu University (WSU) office in Mthatha caught fire, but luckily no great damage was done.
NEW HIRING: Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has appointed Dr Nkgato Tlale as the deputy vice-chancellor. (FILE)

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has appointed Dr Nkgato Tlale as deputy vice-chancellor: institutional support and development.

The position had been vacant since Sinethemba Mpambane was shot dead in June 2025.

Announcing the appointment on Thursday, WSU council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the university had prioritised filling the key executive role to ensure continuity, stability and strategic oversight.

“We needed someone with the right blend of technical, academic and managerial expertise to strengthen this critical portfolio,” he said.

“Dr Tlale’s appointment reflects our commitment to restoring stability and driving institutional performance.”

Tlale joins WSU from the Tshwane University of Technology, where he held a similar position.

He holds a BSc, MSc and PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and an MBA in finance from the University of Pretoria.

He will start at WSU in November 2025, with the appointment set for one year while the university prepares to advertise the position for a full five-year term.

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Metro approves R29m ‘hardship relief’ for staff

2

Province rolls out training programme for traditional surgeons and nurses

3

Councillor labelled ‘political spoilt brat’ in heated metro meeting

4

Ex-teacher prepares for 1,000km slog for East London’s children

5

AT THE BEACH | A fishy tale of loyalty in the deep

Top Stories