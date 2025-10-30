WSU appoints Dr Nkgato Tlale as deputy vice-chancellor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW HIRING: Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has appointed Dr Nkgato Tlale as the deputy vice-chancellor.

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) has appointed Dr Nkgato Tlale as deputy vice-chancellor: institutional support and development.

The position had been vacant since Sinethemba Mpambane was shot dead in June 2025.

Announcing the appointment on Thursday, WSU council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the university had prioritised filling the key executive role to ensure continuity, stability and strategic oversight.

“We needed someone with the right blend of technical, academic and managerial expertise to strengthen this critical portfolio,” he said.

“Dr Tlale’s appointment reflects our commitment to restoring stability and driving institutional performance.”

Tlale joins WSU from the Tshwane University of Technology, where he held a similar position.

He holds a BSc, MSc and PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and an MBA in finance from the University of Pretoria.

He will start at WSU in November 2025, with the appointment set for one year while the university prepares to advertise the position for a full five-year term.

Daily Dispatch