Angry community demands search for missing pupil be ramped up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The mysterious disappearance of a 19-year-old schoolgirl earlier in October has rocked Ngcobo, with residents blaming police for failing to prioritise the case when her family first reported it a few days later.

Linamandla Buhle Xhosana, a grade 10 pupil at Ngcobo Village Senior Secondary, went missing on October 13 while going to meet a friend in the town’s CBD, according to her family.

This week, angry residents marched to the local police station, demanding swift action and an update on investigations.

Dr AB Xuma mayor Siyabulela Zangqa called for calm on Thursday, saying the most important thing was for the missing girl to be found.

Zangqa said he had been informed that police were following some leads, including looking at “two persons of interest”.

One of them was now in hospital after injuring himself when he jumped from a moving bakkie after allegedly being accosted by infuriated residents who demanded he point out where the missing girl was.

“We know everyone is anxious right now, everyone is feeling the pain, but let us allow the law enforcement agencies a chance to explore their leads without any distractions.

“Police have promised to leave no stone unturned in investigating the case.

“Sniffer dogs have been brought in this week to assist with the search. Let us all channel our energies towards ensuring the girl is found,” Zangqa said.

Questions were sent to the police on Thursday, but a response had not been received by the time of publication.

Linamandla, originally from Eluhewini village, stayed with a friend’s family in a township on the outskirts of the CBD.

The friend’s mother, Tembisa Lengisi, said she had bumped into Linamandla shortly before she went missing.

At the time, she had informed her she was going to meet another friend in town.

“We are all distraught.”

She said Linamandla was not outgoing and if not in school, spent most of her time inside on her phone.

Lengisi had gone to report her missing six days later but said she did not receive any help from the local police.

She claimed it took three days to finally open a case.

Linamandla’s aunt, Noxolo Xhosana, alleged that one of the two suspects accosted by residents had confessed to killing her.

But he had allegedly refused to point out where he had stashed the body. The man had also allegedly implicated his friend in the case.

She said when the suspect saw the police while being driven around, he had tried to flee by jumping from a moving vehicle and hit his head on the ground.

Eluhewini village community leader Bathandwa Ndude, speaking shortly after another protest march to the police station on Thursday, said the entire community felt let down.

“What makes us angry is that they [police] did not take the case seriously from the outset.

“They are only doing everything now because residents are enraged. The family was initially sent from pillar to post.”

Zangqa, who visited Linamandla’s family on Wednesday, said the municipality had also organised social workers to help them deal with their trauma.

He said crime could drive potential investors away from Ngcobo.

Daily Dispatch