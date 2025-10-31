Bhisho dumps Chippa academy from skills programme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape government has cut Chippa Mpengesi’s Chippa Training Academy (CTA) from its R466m skills training programme due to noncompliance and failure to pay beneficiaries on time.

Mpengesi’s company was awarded a R32m contract for the project management of the programme, which is the province’s biggest employment initiative to date.

The contract was meant to last three years.

The programme is funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF) through the office of the premier (OTP), with a R466m total budget for the next three years.

Due to the programme’s large scale, the provincial government went into a project management agreement with Mpengesi’s company to provide overall management and administration on behalf of the OTP, targeting 3,800 beneficiaries.

To date, 3,000 youth have benefited by being employed as interns and in-service trainees in various government departments in the province.

The Chippa Training Academy started work in January with beneficiaries, who commenced work in March.

A total of 1,000 university graduate interns were meant to be employed for 24 months, with 2,000 TVET N6 business studies students set to be employed for 18 months, 200 TVET N6 engineering studies in-service training set to be employed for 24 months, and 600 for P1 & P2 experiential training for 12 months.

However, from its inception, the programme encountered setbacks, which led to delays in the disbursement of beneficiaries’ stipends.

This was revealed by OTP acting director-general Mahlubandile Qwase during a media briefing at the One-Stop-Shop ECDC building in Quigney.

Qwase said the circumstances had compelled the provincial government to terminate its contractual relationship with the implementing agent, which was Mpengesi’s company.

“Subsequently, we have taken a decisive step to assume full management of the programme.”

Qwase said they would take over the project on Friday and oversee the remaining recruitment, placement and payment of the interns.

“This strategic intervention is aimed at restoring stability, ensuring compliance with financial management regulations and protecting the interests of young people participating in the programme,” he said.

Qwase said they had noticed during their engagement with the academy that “they were not adequately resourced to manage a project of this size”.

“And we’re only beginning to get to pick that up when dealing with the first quarter reports, as well as the challenges that were still being picked up.

“And there was certain information that was not forthcoming. So these are some of the challenges we have experienced that are causing all these delays,” he said.

Qwase said the company was only paid for the duration that it was operational.

“I don’t think it has gone beyond, I think 7% of the money has been paid.”

Following the briefing, the CTA issued a statement confirming the termination of the contract “by mutual consent”.

“The contract was terminated by mutual consent following several engagements which made it clear that in the interests of the learners, the provincial government would be the appropriate implementing agent and has the necessary capacity to do so effectively,” the statement said.

On October 8, a group of interns had planned a strike outside premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office for delayed payments.

“Despite repeated assurances, we have not received our stipends for September, and it’s now October 7th. We’ve been facing eviction, hunger and uncertainty,” they said in a statement at the time.

One health department intern said they were happy the project had been taken over by the provincial government.

She said she received her stipend late in March and it was R2,000 less than the agreed amount.

“We didn’t get our payments as per our contracts, which said that we are due to be paid on the last day of each month.

“We would find that we get our stipends around the seventh or the 10th of the month, while others didn’t even get their full pay.

“Now the OTP is saying they will take it upon themselves, but our issue is why there was no proper communication when the issues first began.

“Why did they take a long time to speak about this, why are they just speaking on it now. That is the biggest challenge.

“We wanted to get the stipend straight from the OTP and not through someone else.”

Qwase said the provincial government would no longer outsource payments for the interns, and would instead pay the interns through the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council (ECSECC).

“In the office of the premier, we have an entity which is ECSECC. Fortunately, that entity is using the same system, the payroll system, as the one that was used by the service provider.

“So it’s going to be easy to migrate that information from that payroll system to the one that is similar because it’s run by the same company.

“We’ve already engaged the company that owns the payroll system,” he said.

“The intention is not to outsource it again.

“The intention is to build the capacity within the office of the premier through our entity, as well as through the Integrated Youth Development Chief Directorate, so that we build capacity there to run these things on our own.”

Daily Dispatch