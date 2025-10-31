GIG GUIDE: Celebrating the music of female legends

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA Idols Season 3 winner Karin Kortje is set to light up the I’m Every Woman Volume 2 at The Venue @ Hemingways in East London on Friday evening, from 8pm.

October 31 to November 8

Friday 31

I’m Every Woman Volume 2 is set to light up The Venue @ Hemingways in East London. Celebrating the music of legendary female vocalists, the doors open at 7pm, with the performance starting at 8pm. The tribute features Andrea Fortuin, Karin Kortje and Jade Engelbrecht, joined by guest vocalist Fagrie Isaacs. Tickets are available through Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay store, with prices set at R250 for Golden Circle and R200 for general admission. Couples can take advantage of special rates of R225 for golden circle and R175 for general admission. For more info, contact Jenine on 083-408-0246

Saturday 1

. 2 Swans Wine, Food & Spirits Fair from 4pm to 9pm. Tickets are R150 per person and bookings can be made by contacting Alison at 083-659-8899.

· Halloween Dress-Up Party at 8pm at Thornwood Valley in Beacon Bay. Expect electrifying beats and a crowd dressed to impress. This one is strictly for the over-18s. Limited tickets, from R100 to R150, available on Quicket. For more information, contact 072-671-3409.

· Brew & Bloom: The Art of Coffee & Pairing, hosted by Brud & Co in collaboration with Sunshine Coast Coffee Roastery. At Wok & Fry in Vincent, kicking off at 9.30am. For R299 per person, guests will be treated to a full “bean-to-cup” journey, celebrating creativity, craft and caffeine.

The morning includes a live coffee roasting demonstration, a hands-on latte art tutorial and delicious coffee and sweet treat pairings, ending with a savoury breakfast finale. Bookings can be made via WhatsApp at 077-361-1823.

· The Bite-Sized Circus Show at the Legends Showcase Venue, 42 Stewart Drive, Berea. Presented by Carmen Gee and Roxy Daniel, the all-ages daytime show kicks off at 1pm, offering a family-friendly experience filled with circus magic and entertainment for R100 per person.

Later in the evening, audiences aged 13 and over can enjoy a performance featuring even more daring acts and vibrant energy. Tickets can be booked by contacting 079-601-7515 or 072-599-7677.

Thursday 6

· The Daily Dispatch Local Hero Awards 2025 takes place at the East London International Convention Centre (EL ICC), celebrating 12 remarkable individuals from across the Eastern Cape who have made a lasting difference in their communities. Guests can look forward to a performance by Eastern Cape soprano Ncumisa Garishe. To attend this inspiring night of recognition and celebration, tickets can be booked via email at bookings@dispatch.co.za or by calling 043-702-2158.

· Barry Hilton brings his Audience Unplugged show to Bay Collective in East London. Doors open at 6pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are available through the Bay Collective website and FIXR, priced between R170 and R200. Seating on the terrace and at high tables is general admission and operates on a first-come, first-served basis, while reserved seating options closer to the stage are available for groups. Contact 043-711-7555 for more information.

· Mandisi Dyantyis takes to the stage at the Guild Theatre in East London for two shows on Thursday and Friday, with both performances starting at 8pm. The show launches his album Intlambululo. Dyantyis, known for his blend of jazz, African rhythms and gospel influences, will perform alongside his seven-piece band.

The line-up includes Buddy Wells on saxophone, Lonwabo Mafani on piano, Kevin Gibson on drums and Steve de Sousa on double bass. Tickets are available through WebTickets, priced from R450 to R500. For more info, contact the Guild Theatre at 043-743-0704.

Saturday 8

· Blooms and Brushstrokes: Enjoy a two-day celebration of art, gardens and community as 10 local homeowners open their doors to the public, each offering a unique experience that blends art exhibitions, guest speakers and pop-up stalls from local restaurants.

Tickets R250 per person, sales of which go directly to charity, with visitors able to select the cause they wish to support when purchasing their tickets.

Your ticket is a full weekend pass, granting you access to all participating homes and experiences for both days of the event. For tickets visit https://www.howler.co.za/bloomsandbrushstrokes2025. Email: lene@basspropertygroup.co.za for more information