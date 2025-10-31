Judge apologises for remarks about Mthatha legal practitioners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape division judge Mandela Makaula has withdrawn and apologised unconditionally for remarks he made at a recent Judicial Services Commission interview in which he implied that practitioners in Mthatha were untrustworthy.

“I publicly, unconditionally and sincerely apologise for those remarks, which were unfairly uttered without providing justification or evidence,” he said in a statement he made via the Office of the Chief justice.

During his JSC interview in October for the position of Eastern Cape deputy judge president based in Gqeberha, Makaula had said the Mthatha high court presented an enormous problem, was a “thorn in the side” of the province and required a “complete overhaul” including the registrar’s office and the practitioners themselves.

Makaula said in other high court divisions such as Gqeberha, a judge could trust that practitioners appearing before them would honestly represent their clients’ interests and would not lie to the court.

“In Mthatha it is really different. You can’t trust anyone in Mthatha. Not unless you know them,” he said in the interview.

Some law bodies, including the Wild Coast Attorneys’ Association, condemned his utterances and demanded an apology.

Makaula obliged on Thursday.

“I particularly regret painting all Mthatha practitioners with the same brush and making an unfair comparison by suggesting that the practitioners in Gqeberha conduct themselves better than those in Mthatha.”

Makaula said to help resolve the matter, he had mandated advocate Dali Mpofu SC to represent him in meetings and further consultations with representatives from various law bodies that had raised their concerns.

He said Mpofu had already conducted extensive deliberations and most parties had so far welcomed the steps he was taking and had agreed to a “mutually negotiated resolution of the matter”.

He also committed to in future address his concerns through existing internal channels, rather than by raising them in the public domain.

“I am also informed that the participating law bodies expressed their hope that this would be the last incident of its kind and I commit to fostering ongoing dialogue between the judiciary, the legal profession and the public they serve.”

He said it was hoped to immediately kickstart consultations with judicial leadership of the division, which would “hopefully come to fruition” before the first court term in 2026.

While Makaula has withdrawn his remarks about practitioners, there can be no doubt the Mthatha division does pose challenges in many other respects.

Chief justice Mandisa Maya in May announced an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Chief Justice on systemic corruption allegations in that division.

She said at the time that the SA Police and the Hawks were also conducting investigations.

Her action followed an anonymous letter, reportedly from practitioners in that division, alleging corruption in the court, including court officials soliciting bribes from practitioners to enrol their matters.

