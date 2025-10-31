Launch of planting season gives new hope to farmers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe and farmer Sihle Joyi at the demonstration of mechanisation for cropping at Mpumi fields.

The launch of the 2025/2026 cropping season and Ilima Lokulima Programme in Bhaziya Village, Mthatha, on Thursday has brought renewed optimism to small-scale and emerging farmers across the Eastern Cape.

JJ Farms founder Sipho Joyi believes the initiative shows young farmers are finally being heard.

Led by agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, the event marked the start of the province’s summer planting season and the rollout of the R16.5m Import Substitution Project, which supports local production of grains and oilseeds such as soybean, sunflower and canola.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe at the launch of the cropping season in Bhaziya outside Mthatha on Thursday. (AMKELWA LUTHULI )

The project forms part of the government’s response to growing malnutrition and food insecurity, particularly in rural areas.

Kontsiwe said Bhaziya was chosen to highlight the importance of local food production and to remind communities that agriculture remains key to fighting hunger.

“We decided to come here so that people of this area are aware that there are government programmes aimed at supporting food production.

“Reports show many rural communities still face high levels of malnutrition and child mortality.

“This launch is about encouraging people to use the land to fight poverty,” she said.

For Joyi, who started JJ Farms seven years ago, the MEC’s visit showed that the government was paying attention to farmers’ challenges.

“With the MEC herself here, it gives us hope that we will be heard — and we are heard.

“We are thankful for her presence and we hope to see changes following her visit. This launch means a lot to us as farmers. We are heard and seen.”

JJ Farms produces yellow and white maize, soybeans and vegetables including potatoes, cabbage and green mealies.

The farm operates on 130 hectares, with 30ha funded by the government and the remaining 100 farmed independently.

Joyi plans to expand production by 400ha, focusing mainly on maize.

Twelve hectares of potatoes have already been planted, with 5ha donated by the department of agriculture.

He said land ownership and infrastructure remained the farm’s biggest obstacles.

“We sow in the land of the community. We don’t own our land.

“We would love for the government to give us land to sow and to fence the current farm because stray animals eat the plants,” he said.

JJ Farms employs 12 permanent staff and about 50 seasonal workers, creating jobs in an area with high unemployment.

Joyi said he hoped to inspire more young people to see farming as a viable career.

“We target the youth because we want to teach them that agriculture is not for elderly people only.

“We can reduce unemployment by using what we have already and cultivating it.”

Kontsiwe said the department was prioritising support for active farmers such as Joyi while working to commercialise smallholder farming.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our province. We are calling on people, especially young men and women, to come forward and take part in farming.

“Those already working the land will continue to receive our support.”

The Ilima Lokulima and Import Substitution initiatives aim to boost local food production, reduce reliance on imports and strengthen rural food systems.

The department said the 2025/2026 cropping season would cover 23,000ha across the province, including grains, vegetables and fodder crops, with about 700ha already under cultivation in Bhaziya through partnerships.

Farmer associations, including the African Farmers’ Association of SA (AFASA) and the OR Tambo Farmers’ Association (ORTAFA), attended the launch, pledging to work with the government to combat hunger and support rural economies.

AFASA provincial representative Joe Mnyengo said the event showed that commercial farming was possible in communal areas.

“We now see that what people often say — that there can’t be commercialisation in communal farming — is not true.

“What we have witnessed here is commercialisation at its best. The projects we see today are driven by young men and women, and that gives us hope for the future.”

ORTAFA secretary Mlindeli Maham welcomed the department’s collaboration with traditional leaders but urged greater access to land for young farmers.

“I feel empowered and pleased by what I have seen happening in Bhaziya under the leadership of the MEC.

“We thank the department for involving traditional leaders because you cannot start helping farmers without including chiefs.

“We have young people who want to farm and have studied agriculture, but they lack access to land because it remains in the hands of a few.”

For Joyi, the launch was a reminder that local farmers were part of the solution to the province’s food crisis.

“We have the passion and we are already doing the work. All we need is land, fencing and support to expand.

“Agriculture can change lives if we are given the opportunity.”

Held under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food and Better Future”, the launch reaffirmed the Eastern Cape’s commitment to tackling malnutrition, strengthening food security and empowering a new generation of farmers.

Daily Dispatch