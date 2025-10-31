Man shot, stabbed outside East London school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS on the scene in Valley Road adjacent to Baysville School where a male was shot and his vehicle was taken.

An East London school transport driver was shot and then stabbed in the neck on Friday morning just outside Baysville School of Skills shortly after dropping off school pupils.

According to witnesses, the victim had stopped his vehicle, a red Toyota Etios, on the side of Valley Road near a bushy area to relieve himself when the attack occurred.

Amanda Timms, a member of the community crime forum, arrived on the scene shortly after the incident, told the Daily Dispatch.

“When I got here, the guy was already lying on the ground.”

Private medical provider Garry Nel, who was among the first responders, said he was called to assist at the scene.

“Apparently, the guy had just dropped off children at Baysville School of Skills.

“He stopped next to the road to have a wee and was then robbed, shot in the chest, and stabbed in the neck,” Nel explained.

The victim, described as a white man in his late 20s to mid-30s, was rushed to St Dominic’s Hospital in critical condition.

“I am a medic myself, that’s why I came out to see if I could help. The victim couldn’t talk. I believe he had a collapsed lung,” Nel added.

A Red Alert security team member, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed that police and security officers are working together to track down the suspect.

“We are following all available leads,” the source said.

Residents have long raised concerns about the dense bush along Valley Road, which they say has become a hotspot for criminal activity.

Timms said, “This bush is a serious problem. It’s been going on for months.

“They need to do something about it. People contact me nightly about the criminals living there.

“I think the attacker must have come from that bush. He didn’t have a car; he shot the guy and then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.”

Police were contacted but could not be reached at the time of publication.

Police investigations are ongoing.

