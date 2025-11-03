News

BREAKING | Two men shot dead in separate incidents in Mdantsane

Sivenathi Gosa

Sivenathi Gosa

The woman shot dead in Sherwood has been named as Ria Nel
Two people were shot dead in Mdantsane on Monday evening. (123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN)

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents near the Nyibiba police station and library in Mdantsane on Monday evening.

The first victim was in his minibus taxi, which was stationed near the Mdantsane library at NU14, when an Avanza stopped and a fight ensued.

According to a reliable police source, the minibus driver was shot dead.

Another man was shot near the police station after allegedly trying to grab a firearm from a police official.

“The second victim was fighting a police official and was [allegedly] beating the official when he succumbed to gunshot wounds,” the source said.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

EFF calls on EC councillors to stop their municipal duties

2

Judge rules against health department in R12m negligence case

3

Buffalo City beaches on track for Blue Flag recognition

4

Eastern Cape urged to conserve water as dam levels drop

5

‘Every design should speak, not just look good’

Top Stories