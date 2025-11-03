BREAKING | Two men shot dead in separate incidents in Mdantsane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two people were shot dead in Mdantsane on Monday evening.

Two men were fatally shot in separate incidents near the Nyibiba police station and library in Mdantsane on Monday evening.

The first victim was in his minibus taxi, which was stationed near the Mdantsane library at NU14, when an Avanza stopped and a fight ensued.

According to a reliable police source, the minibus driver was shot dead.

Another man was shot near the police station after allegedly trying to grab a firearm from a police official.

“The second victim was fighting a police official and was [allegedly] beating the official when he succumbed to gunshot wounds,” the source said.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch