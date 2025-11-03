Cable thieves bleeding struggling Eastern Cape municipality dry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Enoch Mgijima municipality has been forced to shell out R11m to replace stolen copper cables in Komani in the past three months.

The mayor, Madoda Papiyana, has described the situation as extremely worrying.

He said cable theft, illegal electricity connections and meter tampering were draining municipal coffers, forcing officials to divert money allocated for other services.

“This municipality bleeds millions every now and then,” Papiyana said.

“Budgets allocated for maintenance and projects are used for repairs. We plead with every citizen to play their part and report theft and vandalism.”

Last week, Papiyana led a multisectoral team which conducted raids in Komani.

Two scrap metal businesses were closed down during the operation — one for illegally drawing electricity from a neighbouring business — the other for flouting health and safety protocols.

“An undocumented foreign national was also found hiding at the same building [the business closed for not adhering to safety regulations] and has been taken into custody.

“Another business was found distributing electricity to a neighbouring business and we had the illegal connection removed and the [power] supply suspended.”

The power supply to six households was also disconnected and electricity infrastructure removed after it was discovered the owners had tampered with smart electricity meters.

Enoch Mgijima is one of many municipalities in SA that have started replacing the old meters with smart meters.

The local authority said recently it had managed to install nearly 10,000 of a planned 15,000 new smart meters in and around Komani as part of the nationwide project.

“Criminal cases will be opened against the offending customers. The municipality will not tolerate any smart meter tampering and those found tampering will face the full might of the law,” the mayor said.

Earlier in October, Papiyana hailed the arrests of four people believed to be part of a syndicate stealing and selling copper cables in Komani.

He said cable theft had become a weekly occurrence in the town, warning that the scourge could have dire consequences, especially for businesses and for people who relied on chronic medication for their survival.

“Our ward councillors have a long list of community members who must keep their medication refrigerated.

“Some businesses are only able to operate when there is a power supply.

“It is imperative that this barbaric act is stopped as it only has a negative impact on our society.”

Komani resident and KwaJomo Esibindini Kasi Foods & Take Aways owner Phikolomzi “Jomo” Jaxa said cable theft was not a major issue in Mlungisi township, where he ran the business.

However, businesses operating in the Komani CBD, where municipal infrastructure was vulnerable to cable theft and vandalism, were particularly badly affected.

“Before 1994, the then municipality would put these huge padlocks on things like electricity transformers while substations were off limits to everyone except the staff.

“Now everyone can just walk up to a municipal transformer and tamper with it,” he said.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business president Vuyisile Ntlabati said cable theft was prevalent across SA and called for more stringent regulation of scrap metal dealers, saying they were contributing to the crisis.

He also urged municipalities to consider investing in state-of-the-art but cost-effective technology such as CCTV cameras.

Ntlabati said many scrap metal dealers did not demand documentation from the people who sold them scrap metal.

This had inadvertently increased the demand for metal, and thieves were targeting all sources, including electricity power cables, to score a quick buck.

“It [cable theft] definitely has a huge impact on [business],” he said.

