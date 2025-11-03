East London salon thrives on natural hair movement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a sports injury cut short his football career, Tinashe Pro, 38, found a new path built not on the field, but behind the salon chair.

Starting out with a small setup in the East London CBD, his commitment to quality and passion for grooming helped his business grow steadily.

Today, his Nahoon salon attracts a diverse and loyal clientele, drawn by his skill and focus on natural hair care.

For Pro, every strand of hair tells a story, one of culture, pride, and faith.

As the co-director of The Black Lab and co-founder of Natural Blacks, a salon and product brand, Pro’s goal is to help people embrace their natural beauty while building a legacy grounded in purpose.

Born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe, Pro attended Prince Edward High School before moving to Johannesburg, where he studied beauty therapy at MultiTech College.

But his true calling, he said, came from a different world, one filled with people, creativity, and natural hair.

“I started my journey in the streets of Johannesburg, where I worked closely with people from all walks of life, and that’s where my passion for hair and beauty grew.”

For years, he refined his skills working in different salons, learning the ins and outs of the trade.

Eventually, he and his partner Opa Figuereido Maendesa decided to open their own salon, Natural Blacks, specialising in organic hair products and natural hair care.

“We started Natural Blacks about two years ago,” he said.

Pro wanted to create a brand that celebrates natural hair and uses products they’ve been making for more than a decade.

The salon quickly became known for its 24-hour service and loyal customer base. Yet, the journey has not been without challenges.

“It’s been a struggle to get people to trust and believe in what we do. When we first arrived in East London, not many people knew about crochet or the sorts of natural styles we offered, so we had to introduce those concepts slowly.”

Beyond building a client base, Pro and Maendesa have faced the administrative challenges of formalising their business.

“We’re in the process of registering the company, and once that’s done, we’ll be able to get our products into stores across SA,” Pro said.

For Pro, hair care is about much more than styling, it’s about self-acceptance and empowerment. His inspiration comes from seeing how deeply beauty standards affect people, especially young black women.

“Growing up, I saw my sisters and friends wanting to straighten or burn their hair just to look similar to the people they saw in magazines or on TV, but I wanted to show them that we are already beautiful with our natural hair, our curls, our texture, our crown — it is something to be proud of,” Pro said.

He said his faith also played a central role in his journey.

“It hasn’t been easy, but through faith and trusting in God, I’ve made it this far.

“I believe God is using me to show His power through my work. Every challenge I’ve faced has been a way for Him to strengthen me.”

“I want to create a legacy for my family and the next generation, most importantly, I want to be remembered as someone who revolutionised the way we see ourselves and how we care for our hair, and someone who brought value and leadership to our community,” Pro said.

To aspiring entrepreneurs, he offered heartfelt advice.

“You have to be passionate about what you do, because if you’re just in it for money, you’ll get frustrated.

“Be patient, stay focused, and trust God, and do your research, and never lose sight of your purpose.”

“Natural hair is more than beauty; it is our story, and I want to keep telling that story, one head at a time.”

