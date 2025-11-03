Eastern Cape man jailed for life for raping two women

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LOCKED UP: Mvuseleli Mboxwana had been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping two women.

The Butterworth regional court has handed life imprisonment to a 29-year-old man who raped two women — his ex-girlfriend, 33, and his friend’s girlfriend, 23.

Mvuseleli Mboxwana raped the women in separate incidents, which were committed two months apart in the same neighbourhood.

He was also sentenced to an additional eight years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and breaching a protection order.

“On May 22, the first victim was at home in Phumlani informal settlement, Butterworth, with her young child when Mboxwana arrived, claiming to deliver toiletries for her incarcerated boyfriend, who is his friend,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

“Upon entering, he locked the door, forcefully undressed and raped her repeatedly throughout the night.

“At one point, her child woke up and sat on the bed, witnessing the assault on her mother.

“The following morning, the victim ran to her neighbour for help, who accompanied her to the police station.

“She was then taken to the Butterworth Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) for medical care and counselling.”

On July 28 the second victim, Mboxwana’s ex-girlfriend, who had previously obtained a protection order against him, was walking home from a party when he accosted her.

He assaulted her, used a knife to cut her braids and threatened a passerby who tried to intervene.

“He then dragged her to his residence in Phumlani, locked her inside and raped her multiple times through the night,” Tyali said.

“She managed to escape the next morning, reported the matter to the police, and was also taken to the Butterworth TCC.”

Police later traced and arrested Mboxwana in New Rest informal settlement, also in Butterworth, after he fled Phumlani.

During the trial, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Regional court prosecutor Tembeka Tsofela led compelling evidence from the complainants, first report witnesses and medical experts.

The court rejected his defence as self-serving and improbable, including his claim that the first rape was consensual and that he was with his cousin when the second rape occurred.

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the TCC staff, investigators, witnesses and the prosecution team for their respective roles in ensuring a swift conviction and sentence.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to securing justice for victims of violent crime and ensuring that perpetrators who endanger our communities are permanently removed from society,” Madolo said. — Daily Dispatch