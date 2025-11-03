Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lukhanyo Kilivile stands proudly next to one of his innovative designs, showcasing his blend of creativity, technology, and storytelling at the 2025 Fashion Show in Hyde Park Square, Johannesburg.

Growing up in Mzintlava, a small village in Lusikisiki, 27-year-old Lukhanyo Kilivile learnt early what it meant to create something out of almost nothing.

In a community where resources were scarce, imagination became a tool for survival.

Scraps of old fabric scraps, hand-me-down clothes and the rhythm of rural life shaped Kilivile’s sense of design and taught him to see beauty in simplicity.

It is from this foundation that his passion for fashion was born — not from luxury, but from the need to express and innovate with what was available.

Now a third-year fashion design student at Walter Sisulu University, Kilivile’s journey reflects determination and creativity grounded in experience. He describes fashion as something he was “born with”.

From a young age, he loved colours, textures and the way clothing could make people feel different.

What began as curiosity grew into purpose when he realised fashion could be more than style — it could transform lives and create opportunity.

At university, he has learnt to merge creativity with discipline.

“I’ve grown from just designing garments to creating concepts that tell stories, combining sustainability, technology and innovation.”

The academic environment has taught him to think beyond appearance — to design with intention and meaning.

Kilivile’s designs often explore themes of modern identity, technology and adaptability.

He is drawn to futuristic fashion. His inspiration comes from everyday life — city architecture, street culture and emotion.

“Every design should speak, not just look good.”

Balancing classes, projects and personal work requires careful structure. He dedicates weekdays to coursework and weekends to sewing and creative experiments.

“Some days it’s hard, but I remind myself why I started.”

Studying in the Eastern Cape has given him perspective and purpose. The province’s slow pace and cultural richness allow him to draw from local stories and experiences.

“The Eastern Cape is full of untold stories.

“It keeps me real and reminds me that creativity doesn’t depend on where you are, but how you think,” Kilivile said.

Limited resources remain a challenge for fashion students at smaller institutions, but Kilivile sees that as motivation.

“When you don’t have much, you learn to think differently, that’s where real creativity starts.”

On August 4, his journey took a significant turn when he participated in SA Fashion Week at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg.

Reaching the semifinals gave him a new understanding of the industry’s standards and demands.

“It showed me that fashion is not only about creativity but also about structure, teamwork and discipline.”

The experience strengthened his confidence and ambition to take his designs beyond the Eastern Cape.

Looking ahead, Kilivile is developing his label, Negus, which focuses on merging technology, sustainability and streetwear.

His goal is to build a global brand that reflects African innovation and pride.

He draws inspiration from figures such as Virgil Abloh, Alexander McQueen and Thebe Magugu, but his greatest influence remains the people of Mzintlava.

“They make beauty from what little they have. That spirit keeps me going,” he said.

For Kilivile, fashion is a way to bridge his roots with the wider world. He wants his work to demonstrate that talent and vision are not limited by geography.

By building his brand and sharing his designs, he hopes to inspire other young designers from small towns to pursue their ambitions, showing that creativity, persistence and purpose can turn challenges into opportunities.

