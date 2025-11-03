Female security guard dies, another injured in shooting at Xhwili clinic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A female Xhwili Clinic security guard was shot dead and her colleague, also a woman, sustained serious gun shot injuries during an attack on Sunday night. The deceased woman was found naked and handcuffed on the mielie field behind the clinic.

Two female security guards were shot at Xhwili Clinic in the Bhityi policing area near Mthatha on Sunday night.

One guard lost her life, while the other sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The deceased guard’s body was discovered with her hands handcuffed behind her back and plastic around her neck.

She was found naked in a field approximately 300 metres behind the clinic.

OR Tambo police deputy district commissioner Brig Vukile Ntuli speaks to media at Xhwili village in the Bhityi policing area outside Mthatha where female security officer was shot dead and another sustained serious gun shot injuries. Video: LULAMILE FENI pic.twitter.com/zkl2Xww3oL — Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) November 3, 2025

The incident happened at around midnight. It is believed that the incident happened at the clinic and the two were kidnapped before they were shot.

The bodies were recovered at around 9am on Monday morning.

Police are investigating the incident and combing the area for clues. The injured guard has been hospitalised. OR Tambo district Deputy Police Commissioner, Brigadier Vukile Ntuli, condemned the incident and assured the public that the police would work tirelessly to track down the attackers.

Ntuli said the injured guard sustained head injuries from being shot.

